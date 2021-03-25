Northern Trust Corp Sells 22,907 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,093,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,907 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.59% of Avista worth $43,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Avista by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Avista by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

AVA stock opened at $46.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $48.09.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $380.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.60 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 97.13%.

Several analysts have commented on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America cut Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Sidoti raised Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $378,658.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 176,841 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,081.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $72,919.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,571.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,988 shares of company stock worth $1,526,389. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

