Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 64,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 395,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

In other news, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $165,499.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $971,907.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,902 shares of company stock worth $1,619,553 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $54.85. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.74.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 205.00%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

