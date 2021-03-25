Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $451.08 Million

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will post sales of $451.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $440.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $463.94 million. Nabors Industries reported sales of $715.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($23.56) by ($0.26). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. The company had revenue of $446.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.15 million.

NBR opened at $90.52 on Thursday. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $133.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $2,710,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 13,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.