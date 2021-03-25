Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $451.08 Million

Analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will post sales of $451.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $440.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $463.94 million. Nabors Industries reported sales of $715.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($23.56) by ($0.26). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. The company had revenue of $446.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.15 million.

NBR opened at $90.52 on Thursday. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $133.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $2,710,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 13,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

