Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Trading 2.7% Higher

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) shares traded up 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.87 and last traded at $25.87. 67,448 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,764,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.24.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,739.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,519,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,744,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,261,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,566,000 after buying an additional 312,256 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,046,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,225,000 after buying an additional 1,091,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,856,000 after buying an additional 334,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,163,000 after buying an additional 405,346 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, and beer and wine.

