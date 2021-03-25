LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) were down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.75 and last traded at $19.75. Approximately 25,339 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,243,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

LC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on LendingClub from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.62 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. LendingClub’s revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $30,005.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,220.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 8,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $99,974.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 752,104 shares in the company, valued at $8,822,179.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,981 shares of company stock valued at $290,011. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LC. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 453.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,448,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,500 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth about $2,196,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the third quarter worth about $454,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

