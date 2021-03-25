Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loop Industries Inc. is a technology company. It created a revolutionary process which decouples plastic from fossil fuels, breaking down waste PET plastic to its base building blocks. Loop Industries Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Loop Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of LOOP stock opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05. Loop Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $338.04 million, a P/E ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts expect that Loop Industries will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Loop Industries by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loop Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Loop Industries by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,172,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,029,000 after purchasing an additional 491,861 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Loop Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

