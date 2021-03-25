Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets. The Company believes many of its solutions play a vital role in providing or enhancing communication capabilities when terrestrial communications infrastructure is unavailable, inefficient or too expensive. The Company conducts business through three complementary segments: telecommunications transmission, RF microwave amplifiers and mobile data communications. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Comtech Telecommunications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comtech Telecommunications currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Comtech Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.38. The stock has a market cap of $633.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.95.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.10 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,911,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,930,000 after acquiring an additional 248,441 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 1,540.2% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 820,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after purchasing an additional 770,100 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 602,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,463,000 after purchasing an additional 125,847 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 59,438 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

