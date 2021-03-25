Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EVLO opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. Evelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The company has a market cap of $626.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,950,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

