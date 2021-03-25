iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ibio Inc., formerly known as iBioPharma Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company that primarily focuses on developing vaccines and therapeutic proteins based upon its plant-based iBioLaunch platform technology. The Company’s hydroponically grown green plants can be used for the development and manufacture of proteins applicable to a range of disease agents, such as influenza, sleeping sickness, anthrax, plague, human papillomavirus and veterinary influenza applications. IBio, Inc. is headquartered in Newark, Delaware. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on iBio in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

IBIO opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 16.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. iBio has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $7.45.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). iBio had a negative return on equity of 55.71% and a negative net margin of 1,005.62%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBIO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iBio by 591.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iBio by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 47,496 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iBio by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,867 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iBio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

