Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires New Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,963 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 23,119 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 27,735 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Select Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $2,086,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Select Medical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Select Medical by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,606 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James S. Ely III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,356,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,636,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,114,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 504,397 shares of company stock valued at $16,204,720. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SEM. Bank of America upgraded shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $32.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average of $26.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $37.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

