Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.43.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $114.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.81. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $57.87 and a 12-month high of $118.84.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

