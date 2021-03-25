Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSO. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 281.8% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 429.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock opened at $97.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.77. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $102.74.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.