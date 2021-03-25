Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys Shares of 900 Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LABU opened at $72.47 on Thursday. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $185.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.53 and a 200-day moving average of $93.84.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.