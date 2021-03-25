Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $69,000 Investment in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the third quarter valued at $199,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

Shares of SDS stock opened at $11.25 on Thursday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.33.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.