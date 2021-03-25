24,995 Shares in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Orla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Orla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Orla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Orla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA opened at $3.84 on Thursday. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $6.04.

Several analysts have commented on ORLA shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Orla Mining from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Orla Mining from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Orla Mining from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Orla Mining Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Camino Rojo project that consists of eight concessions covering approximately 160,000 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema gold project located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

