Barclays PLC Sells 19,251 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,251 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MWA. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 3.7% during the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 288,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,315,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 149,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at $685,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $102,675.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 19,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $250,150.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,089.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,039 shares of company stock worth $698,799. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.96. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MWA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen raised shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.22.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

