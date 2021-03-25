InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,029 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $61.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $69.02.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $90.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.