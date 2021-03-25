James M. Kilts Acquires 43,995 Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Director James M. Kilts acquired 43,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $478,225.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,468 shares in the company, valued at $222,487.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ADV opened at $11.87 on Thursday. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides promotions agency services to clients worldwide. It offers sales agency, marketing agency, technology agency, retail agency, international, and business services. Advantage Solutions Inc was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc in March 2016.

