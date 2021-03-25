M&T Bank Corp Grows Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,823,000 after buying an additional 1,300,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,664,000 after purchasing an additional 220,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,420,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,975,000 after purchasing an additional 813,746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,074,000 after purchasing an additional 145,709 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 710.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 955,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,243,000 after purchasing an additional 837,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

MHK opened at $185.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $192.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.32.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $905,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,650 shares in the company, valued at $10,440,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MHK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

