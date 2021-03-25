M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NiSource were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,879,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,775 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NiSource by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,320,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,109,000 after acquiring an additional 220,332 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in NiSource during the third quarter valued at about $93,768,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in NiSource by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,150,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,000 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in NiSource by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,022,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,340,000 after acquiring an additional 11,995 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $23.88 on Thursday. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In related news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.56.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

