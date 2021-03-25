Morgan Stanley Boosts Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Price Target to $5.00

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.21.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $4.68 on Monday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. On average, analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 3.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,066,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,232,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 224,513 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth $5,765,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 184,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 143,498 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.