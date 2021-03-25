Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $237,000 in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 623.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 557 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,643,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 263,445 shares of company stock valued at $34,109,286. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TEL opened at $124.89 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $57.53 and a one year high of $136.01. The company has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.