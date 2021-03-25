Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PXF. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,603.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth $203,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 105.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 57,870 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter.

PXF stock opened at $45.56 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.10.

