George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target Raised to $117.00 at Scotiabank

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $115.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WNGRF. Desjardins lifted their price objective on George Weston from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on George Weston from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.20.

OTCMKTS WNGRF opened at $85.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.30 and a 200-day moving average of $75.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.53. George Weston has a 52 week low of $65.44 and a 52 week high of $86.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

