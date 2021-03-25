Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a C$15.75 price target on the stock.

SMU.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$15.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a na rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.13.

TSE SMU.UN opened at C$14.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.00, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.34. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of C$7.79 and a one year high of C$14.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

