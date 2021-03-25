Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$4.25 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CPG. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. ATB Capital raised Crescent Point Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$3.65 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.23.

Shares of CPG stock opened at C$5.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.42. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.81 and a 1 year high of C$5.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion and a PE ratio of -1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is -0.37%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

