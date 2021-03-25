Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,290 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,519 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

GBCI stock opened at $56.61 on Thursday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $67.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.34 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

GBCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

