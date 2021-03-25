Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 4,989 First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 356,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 34,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 117,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FAF opened at $53.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.13. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $39.03 and a one year high of $58.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.12.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FAF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

