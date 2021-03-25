Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 239 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,263,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,693,000 after purchasing an additional 655,903 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 998,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,462,000 after purchasing an additional 492,243 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,231,000 after purchasing an additional 491,174 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,108,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,961,000 after purchasing an additional 336,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,793,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,014,000 after purchasing an additional 303,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATO opened at $95.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.60. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $79.48 and a 12-month high of $111.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.93.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

