Citigroup Inc. Acquires 11,806 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 109.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,806 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,086,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALLO. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.77.

ALLO opened at $33.18 on Thursday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average of $33.28.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $461,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,245.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

