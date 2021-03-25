Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $85.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.67 and its 200-day moving average is $60.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $96.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.22.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $438,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,407.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $154,809.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,062.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,774 shares of company stock worth $7,929,890. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

