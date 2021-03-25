Peyto Exploration & Development (PEY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE: PEY):

3/17/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$6.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.25 to C$7.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development was given a new C$3.50 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.75 to C$6.00.

3/4/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$6.50.

2/25/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$8.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$5.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$6.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$5.75. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$4.00 to C$6.00.

2/19/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$8.00.

1/28/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$3.50 to C$4.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$5.31 on Thursday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.20 and a 1 year high of C$6.57. The firm has a market cap of C$875.48 million and a PE ratio of -24.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

In other news, Senior Officer David Alan Thomas acquired 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.03 per share, with a total value of C$62,465.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 284,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,148,034.16. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 20,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total value of C$81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$489,078. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $206,900.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

