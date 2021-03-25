Peyto Exploration & Development (PEY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE: PEY):
- 3/17/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/15/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$6.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 3/5/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.25 to C$7.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development was given a new C$3.50 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.75 to C$6.00.
- 3/4/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$6.50.
- 2/25/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$8.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$5.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$6.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$5.75. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$4.00 to C$6.00.
- 2/19/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$8.00.
- 1/28/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$3.50 to C$4.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$5.31 on Thursday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.20 and a 1 year high of C$6.57. The firm has a market cap of C$875.48 million and a PE ratio of -24.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
In other news, Senior Officer David Alan Thomas acquired 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.03 per share, with a total value of C$62,465.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 284,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,148,034.16. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 20,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total value of C$81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$489,078. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $206,900.
