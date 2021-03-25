M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 19,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 14,788 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.75.

IPGP stock opened at $202.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.92 and a 12 month high of $262.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.17.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $336.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.82 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $1,498,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.45, for a total transaction of $881,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,273.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,091 shares of company stock valued at $6,239,688 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

