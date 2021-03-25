M&T Bank Corp Has $345,000 Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Trex were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TREX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Trex by 100.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TREX. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Trex from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.28.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $87.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.00. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $107.64.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

