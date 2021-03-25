M&T Bank Corp Sells 9,180 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,180 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,833,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,279,000 after purchasing an additional 216,709 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,146,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,261,000 after purchasing an additional 20,184 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 519,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 37,626 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $39.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.20. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $49.01.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $382.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.50 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 14.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

