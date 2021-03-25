M&T Bank Corp Sells 992 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,805 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 217,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 164,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 24,199 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.49. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. Analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

