Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Shares Gap Up to $59.91

Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.91, but opened at $61.17. Arcosa shares last traded at $60.62, with a volume of 1,764 shares traded.

ACA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CJS Securities lowered shares of Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sidoti lowered shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,023,000 after buying an additional 268,669 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,603,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,685,000 after buying an additional 268,280 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 1,947.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at $39,465,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcosa (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

