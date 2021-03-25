M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,414 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KRG opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.29, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.93. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $21.46.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. On average, analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

KRG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

