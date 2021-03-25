Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,400 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,920 ($38.15) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Anglo American has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,176.92 ($28.44).

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,763.50 ($36.11) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31. The company has a market capitalization of £37.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,794.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,356.09. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 1,217.60 ($15.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,044 ($39.77).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.28. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.45%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 510 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,734 ($35.72) per share, with a total value of £13,943.40 ($18,217.14). Also, insider Stephen Pearce sold 65,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,962 ($38.70), for a total transaction of £1,947,396.52 ($2,544,286.02).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

