Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given New GBX 5,740 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 5,090 ($66.50) to GBX 5,740 ($74.99) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 6,020 ($78.65) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,590 ($73.03).

LON RIO opened at GBX 5,404 ($70.60) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £87.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,908.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,335.33. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,437.31 ($44.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,561 ($85.72).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a GBX 288.63 ($3.77) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $119.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.64%.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total value of £297.30 ($388.42).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

