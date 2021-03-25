F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,879 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $245,888,000 after purchasing an additional 316,694 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $194,117,000 after purchasing an additional 218,555 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 748,778 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $91,927,000 after purchasing an additional 180,234 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 716,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $126,036,000 after purchasing an additional 109,547 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $67,176,000 after purchasing an additional 235,213 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 3,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $640,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total transaction of $385,769.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,063.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,467 shares of company stock worth $3,467,583 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $197.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.11. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.79 and a 12 month high of $213.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.78.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

