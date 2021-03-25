Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,367 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSOD. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,400,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 158,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 22,806 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 66,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 73.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 48,977 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,895,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $302,015.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,342.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,271,211 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSOD opened at $43.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.69 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $206.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.72 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSOD. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

Cornerstone OnDemand Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.