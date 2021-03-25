Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,692 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $820,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,864,000 after acquiring an additional 432,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAP opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.26. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $56.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

In other news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

