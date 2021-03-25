Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VAR. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4,460,804.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,026,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $179,561,000 after buying an additional 1,025,985 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,648,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,600,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,193,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 977,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $171,142,000 after buying an additional 553,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $176.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.22 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $92.24 and a one year high of $176.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.35.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Varian Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

