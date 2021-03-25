Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 28,065 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,065 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,591,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,466 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.15, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

