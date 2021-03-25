Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 30,000 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 24,274,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,136,000 after purchasing an additional 643,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,023,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,464 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,491,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,819 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,631,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,063 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,107,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

HST stock opened at $17.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.53.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

