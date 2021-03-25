Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,180 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $2,652,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 2,553.3% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 320,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after purchasing an additional 308,619 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Airlines alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,469.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.58.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $53.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average of $42.81. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.