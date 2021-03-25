Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €52.50 ($61.76) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €62.25 ($73.24).

Shares of NEM opened at €54.50 ($64.12) on Wednesday. Nemetschek has a 52-week low of €39.00 ($45.88) and a 52-week high of €74.35 ($87.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €59.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion and a PE ratio of 66.05.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

