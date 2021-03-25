Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €13.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Südzucker (ETR:SZU) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of Südzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) price objective on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Südzucker currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €13.44 ($15.81).

Shares of SZU stock opened at €13.46 ($15.84) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €13.08 and a 200-day moving average of €13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84. Südzucker has a 12-month low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 12-month high of €17.76 ($20.89). The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.57.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

