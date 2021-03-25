Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,278 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,876,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,799,000 after acquiring an additional 56,997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 304.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 178.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after buying an additional 227,436 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIN opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $593.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.60. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average is $24.88.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $119.61 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 4.02%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%.

In related news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $37,895.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

